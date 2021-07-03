Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich,

Carly Anderson and Chad Oestreich, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, in Wayne.

Carly is the daughter of Larry and Angie Anderson of Hoskins. She graduated from Northeast Community College in 2017 with an associate degree of applied science in veterinary technology. Carly is a veterinary technician with Willow Creek Veterinary Services in Pierce.

Chad is the son of Carroll Oestreich who, along with his wife Deanna, live in Stanton, and Kim Deck of St. Joseph, Mo. He graduated from Stanton High School in 2006 and works as a diesel technician for Truck Center Companies in Norfolk. Chad is a Sergeant First Class serving with the Nebraska National Guard since 2006.

