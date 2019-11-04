Cady Reinke and Eric Maple

Cady Reinke and Eric Maple, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Shannon and Steve Reinke of Pierce, and Joan Maple and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard.

Cady is a 2011 graduate of Pierce High School and a 2015 graduate of Wayne State College. She is currently employed as a math teacher at Boone Central Middle School.

Eric is a 2010 graduate of Orchard High School and a 2014 graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is currently employed as a location manager at Agricultural Services in Page.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.

