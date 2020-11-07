Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt, together with their parents, Darin and Kristin Spaulding of Norfolk and Paul and Marlene Ronnfeldt of Gibbon, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Brooklyn is a graduate of Norfolk High School and Wayne State College. She is employed by Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools in Neligh.
Cody is a graduate of Gibbon High School and Northeast Community College. He is employed with WJAG in Norfolk.
The couple will be married on Dec. 12, 2020, in Norfolk.