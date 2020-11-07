Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt

Brooklyn Spaulding and Cody Ronnfeldt, together with their parents, Darin and Kristin Spaulding of Norfolk and Paul and Marlene Ronnfeldt of Gibbon, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Brooklyn is a graduate of Norfolk High School and Wayne State College. She is employed by Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools in Neligh.

Cody is a graduate of Gibbon High School and Northeast Community College. He is employed with WJAG in Norfolk.

The couple will be married on Dec. 12, 2020, in Norfolk.

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Emily Albin and Thomas Kain

Mark and Carlene Albin of Norfolk are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Emily, to Thomas Kain, son of Scott and Tammi Reese of Stanton, Mich., and John and Vicky Kain of Coral, Mich. Emily is the granddaughter of Arlis Lind of Norfolk.

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, along with their parents, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg, together with their parents, Ryan and Julie Mann of Treynor, Iowa, and David and Debra Holmberg of Norfolk, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Doug and Lisa Parks of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Parks, to Samuel Moenkedick, son of Greg and Tina Moenkedick of Verndale, Minn.

Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Dan and Lorie Summers of Norfolk are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Summers, to Cody Young, son of Greg and Stacie Young of Battle Creek.

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay of Columbus, along with their families, happily announce their engagement and upcoming destination wedding in September. Parents of the couple are Diane Jones and Shelley Davis of Schuyler and Dean Jones of David City, and Roger and Mary Werner-Nicolay of Battle Creek.