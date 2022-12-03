Briana Polt and Michael Newman, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 20, 2023, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierce.
Parents of the couple are Brad and Lana Polt of Pierce and John and Cathy Newman of Bettendorf, Iowa. Grandparents of the bride are Carolyn and the late Bernard Polt of Pierce and Russell and Lorraine Prince of Winside. Grandparents of the groom are the late Lawrence and Juanita Newman of Delafield, Wis., and the late William and Jean Schnack of Davenport, Iowa.
Briana is a 2015 graduate of Pierce High School and received her bachelor’s of science degree in medical imaging from Clarkson College. She is employed by Methodist Hospital in Omaha as a cardiac catheterization/electrophysiology radiologic technologist.
Michael is a 2010 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. He attended the University of Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in administration. He is employed at Hy-Vee in Omaha as a produce manager.