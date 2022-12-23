Brenna Anderson and Jacob Mrsny

Jacob Mrsny and Brenna Anderson, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Norfolk.
Jacob is the son of Jeff and Robin Mrsny of Norfolk and the grandson of Larry and Georgianna Mrsny of Norfolk and the late Robert and Beverly Kuhl of Butte. Jacob graduated from Norfolk High School in 2017 and received his bachelor's degree in social science with an emphasis in criminal justice from Wayne State College. He is currently employed as a drug testing and occupational health specialist at Universal Background Screening in Norfolk.
Brenna is the daughter of Jason and Nicole Anderson of Hadar and the granddaughter of Mike and Marilyn Anderson of Exeter and Charles and Thelma Dunlap of Kearney. Brenna graduated from Norfolk High School in 2015 and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education with an endorsement in reading and writing from Wayne State College. She is currently employed as a second grade teacher and assistant one act coach at Pierce Public Schools.
Jacob and Brenna will be honeymooning in Jamaica and will then return home to their cats, Fritz and Fox.