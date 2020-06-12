Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Sara is the daughter of Ken and Pam Stapleman of Ord and Hastings. Blake is the son of Adrian and Jackie Mayer of Norfolk.
In other news
Morgan Buckendahl and Tyson Schutt, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Sara is the daughter of Ken and Pam Stapleman of Ord and Hastings. Blake is the son of Adrian and Jackie Mayer of Norfolk.
Tyler Anthony Moes and Carissa Elise Batenhorst, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Carissa is the daughter of Jeff and Lachelle Batenhorst of West Point. Tyler is the son of Brian and Jolene Moes of Osmond.
Caitlin Janke of Wayne and Joshua Schick of Meadow Grove, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.
Melissa Marie Svitak and Tyler Lee Bates, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Jaci Jenkins and Zach Kumm are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on June 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Parents of the couple are Doug and Jana Jenkins of Carroll and Mark and Joan Kumm of Osmond.
Emily Bormann of Blair and Brad Schick of Albion, together with their families, joyfully announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Brian and Cindy Bormann of West Bend, Iowa, and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.
Charles and Jill Sintek of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Evie Deanne, to Dillon Lee Schroeder, son of Kevin and Sherri Schroeder of Kearney.
Doug Langston and Laura Schomaker, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Doug is the son of Lori Langston of Norfolk and Ron Langston of Kansas. He is the grandson of Don and Judy Davids of Plainview. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High and…