Bailey Gronenthal and William Bermel

Bailey Gronenthal and William Bermel of Norfolk, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Bailey is the daughter of Matt and Renee Gronenthal, and the granddaughter of Elda Hemmer and the late Lee Hemmer of Norfolk, and the late Gerry and Emma Gronenthal of Humphrey. Bailey is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk Senior High and a 2018 graduate of La'James International College in Fremont with a degree in cosmetology. Bailey is currently employed as the assistant manager of KFC in Norfolk and attending Northeast Community College, majoring in human aervice counseling.

William is the son of Donald and Valarie Bermel, and the grandson of Linda Petrow of Norfolk, Jim and Delores Geu of Stanton and Bill and Diane King of Lincoln. William is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk High. William is employed as a mechanic at Full Throttle Service Center in Norfolk.

The couple are planning an Aug. 8, 2020, wedding at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. They will be making their home in Norfolk.

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels

Mallory Bolduan and Eric Bertels, together with their parents, Dennis and Mical Bolduan of Norfolk, Eileen Bertels of Mayetta, Kan., and Phil Bertels of St. Mary's, Kan., announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver

Jordan Cobb and Tyler Deaver, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 18, 2020 wedding at Community Bible Church in Omaha.

Allison Davis and Calvin Frisch

Allison Marie Davis and Calvin George Frisch are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 25, 2020, wedding at Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman

Blake Mayer and Sara Stapleman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Sara is the daughter of Ken and Pam Stapleman of Ord and Hastings. Blake is the son of Adrian and Jackie Mayer of Norfolk.

Tyler Moes and Carissa Batenhorst

Tyler Anthony Moes and Carissa Elise Batenhorst, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Carissa is the daughter of Jeff and Lachelle Batenhorst of West Point. Tyler is the son of Brian and Jolene Moes of Osmond.