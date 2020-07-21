Bailey Gronenthal and William Bermel of Norfolk, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Bailey is the daughter of Matt and Renee Gronenthal, and the granddaughter of Elda Hemmer and the late Lee Hemmer of Norfolk, and the late Gerry and Emma Gronenthal of Humphrey. Bailey is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk Senior High and a 2018 graduate of La'James International College in Fremont with a degree in cosmetology. Bailey is currently employed as the assistant manager of KFC in Norfolk and attending Northeast Community College, majoring in human aervice counseling.
William is the son of Donald and Valarie Bermel, and the grandson of Linda Petrow of Norfolk, Jim and Delores Geu of Stanton and Bill and Diane King of Lincoln. William is a 2016 graduate of Norfolk High. William is employed as a mechanic at Full Throttle Service Center in Norfolk.
The couple are planning an Aug. 8, 2020, wedding at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. They will be making their home in Norfolk.