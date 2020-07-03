Ashley Sellin and Kory Reestman

Ashley Sellin and Kory Reestman, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Ashley is the daughter of Kent and Kathy Sellin of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Sharon and the late Merlyn Hart of Creighton and the late Duane and Doris Sellin of Norfolk. Ashley is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2017 and graduated from PTA school in 2018 from Clarkson College. She is currently employed as a PTA at Northeast Nebraska Physical Therapy.

Kory is the son of Mark and Diane Reestman of Norfolk, and the grandson of Joe and the late Emily Reestman of Oakdale, and the late Ray and Meldene Wachholtz of Plainview. Kory is a 2015 graduate of Norfolk High School. He earned his bachelor’s degrees in business administration and Spanish from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2019. He is currently employed at Norfolk Iron and Metal.

The couple will be married Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

