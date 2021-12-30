Anna Bleyhl and Seth Mangels, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Dan and Sheila Bleyhl of Omaha and John and Karen Mangels of Winside.
Anna is a 2013 graduate of Skutt Catholic High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is employed with Hemphill Search and Staffing as the director of administrative services. Seth is a 2010 graduate of Winside High School and received his master’s degree in accounting from UNL. He is employed at Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust in Norfolk as a financial officer.
The couple is planning a Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, wedding at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph.