Amy Venteicher and Hunter Severin, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 1, 2022, in Omaha. Parents of the couple are Arnold and Pat Venteicher of Pierce and Tim and Shelly Severin of Bellevue.
Amy is a 2012 graduate of Pierce High School and received a bachelor's of chemistry degree from Wayne State College and her doctorate of pharmacy from Nebraska Medical Center. She is employed by Bryan Hospital in Lincoln as a pharmacist.
Hunter is a 2011 graduate of Bellevue West High School. He attended UNL and received his doctorate of pharmacy from Nebraska Medical Center. He is employed by Hy-Vee in Plattsmouth as a pharmacist.