Amy Fleer and Levi Nelson

Amy Fleer and Levi Nelson, together with their parents, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Nov. 11, 2023, at LifePoint Church in Norfolk.

Amy is the daughter of Mark and Lois Fleer of Hoskins. She is a 2012 graduate of Pierce High School. Amy attended Wayne State College, graduating in May 2017 with her degree in elementary and special education. She is currently teaching fourth grade for Pierce Public Schools as well as the head speech coach for PHS.

Levi is the son of Blaine and Donna Nelson of Wakefield. He is a 2015 graduate of Wakefield High School. Levi attended Northeast Community College, graduating in May 2017 with a degree in business. As well as attending Wayne State College and graduating in May 2019 with a bachelor’s in business. He is employed by Nebraska Harvest Center as a salesman for Claas Harvest Equipment.