Amanda Warriner and Chase Sterk, together with their parents, Tricia Smith of Center and Jason and Jody Sterk of Irene, S.D., are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
The bride is a graduate of O'Neill High School and School of EMS. She is currently employed at Sunset Manor — Irene as Director of Community Integration.
The groom is a graduate of Washington High School, Sioux Falls, and is currently employed at Reaves Buildings in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Grandparents of the bride are Sharon Warriner and Lavern Warriner of Center. Grandparents of the groom are Joe Aulner and Betty Aulner, Darla (Chuck) O'Neill, all of Sioux Falls, and Mervin (Patty) Sterk of Madison, S.D. Great-grandparents are Lois and the late Delbert Aulner of Sioux Falls.
The couple are planning a June 19, 2021, wedding in rural Creighton, with a reception following in Niobrara.