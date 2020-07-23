Alexa Theisen and Taylor Pentzien

Wade and Bobbi Theisen of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Lee, to Robert Taylor Pentzien, son of Robert Pentzien and Brooke West of Omaha.

Alexa received a bachelor's fegree in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree in counseling from Doane University. She is currently a mental health counselor and owner of Alexa Lee Counseling in Omaha.

Taylor received a bachelor's degree in construction engineering from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is currently a superintendent for JE Dunn Construction in Omaha.

Alexa is the granddaughter of Larry and Virginia Dittrich and Gayle and Deanne Theisen, all of Norfolk. Taylor is the grandson of the late Roger and Evelyn June Pentzien of Omaha and the late William and Jackie West of Oklahoma City, Okla.

The couple plan to be married on Aug. 29, 2020, at First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln.

