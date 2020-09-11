Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer

Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, along with their parents, are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding plans.

Alex is the daughter of Brian and Vanessa Cumming of St. Edward. She is a 2015 graduate of St. Edward Public School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. She is the 7-12 agriculture teacher at St. Edward Public Schools.

Justin is the son of Tim and Michelle Meyer of Cornlea. He is a 2009 graduate of Humphrey Public School and a 2015 graduate of Northeast Community College with an associate degree in agronomy. He is employed at Malander Family Farms in Belgrade.

The couple will be married Oct. 3, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg

Katelyn Mann and David Holmberg, together with their parents, Ryan and Julie Mann of Treynor, Iowa, and David and Debra Holmberg of Norfolk, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Melissa Parks and Samuel Moenkedick

Doug and Lisa Parks of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Parks, to Samuel Moenkedick, son of Greg and Tina Moenkedick of Verndale, Minn.

Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Kaitlyn Summers and Cody Young

Dan and Lorie Summers of Norfolk are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Summers, to Cody Young, son of Greg and Stacie Young of Battle Creek.

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay

Jamie Jones and Caleb Nicolay of Columbus, along with their families, happily announce their engagement and upcoming destination wedding in September. Parents of the couple are Diane Jones and Shelley Davis of Schuyler and Dean Jones of David City, and Roger and Mary Werner-Nicolay of Battle Creek.

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas

Laurel Bailey and TJ Lackas, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph.

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.