The families of Abigail Hix and Kolby Jueden are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Abigail is the daughter of Dave and Karla Hix and the granddaughter of John and Darlene Bowers, all of Wayne. Abbie graduated from Wayne High School in 2015. She attended Wayne State College and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2018 and will graduate with a master’s degree in May 2020. She is currently employed at Wayne State College.
Kolby is the son of Gerri Jueden-Feilmeier and the late Galen Jueden of Hartington. He is the grandson of Carol Jueden also of Hartington and Gerald and Ruth Foxhoven of Crofton. Following graduation from Hartington High School in 2015, Kolby attended Wayne State College and graduated in 2019. Kolby is employed as a safety manager with Hausmann Construction.
The couple will exchange vows on May 30, 2020, at First Trinity Lutheran Church of Altona and plan to make their home in Wayne.