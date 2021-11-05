Happy 97th birthday to Claribel Wulf.
Cindy, Jan, Ron and Amy, children of Louanne Eisenhauer Hilligas Deermer will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 11. Louanne was the postmaster in Chambers for many years. Please send her birthday cards and letters on this special occasion to: The Meadows Retirement Community…
Ray Oberle and Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle were joined in the sacrament of marriage on Nov. 9, 1951. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre. They vowed to love each other in sickness and in health and for better or worse, and are still true to that commitment 70 years later. Thei…
If you see this veteran on Veterans Day, be sure to wish him a happy 90th birthday. The family of Walter Gubbels is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 11. His family includes wife, Detta; five children, Jeff (Suz), Barb, Chris (Kent) Steiner, Tony (Denis…