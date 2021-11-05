Brenda Venteicher and Barrett Sieck

Brenda Denise Venteicher and Barrett Field Sieck, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Edward and Cheryl Sieck of Wahoo.
Brenda is a 2015 graduate of Pierce High School and received her bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She currently is employed with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture as a retail food inspector. Barrett is a 2013 graduate of David City Public High School and received his associate’s degree in applied sciences from Southeast Community College in Milford. He currently is employed at Sid Dillion Chevrolet-Buick in Wahoo as a GM technician.
The couple is planning a Saturday, Nov. 13, wedding at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.