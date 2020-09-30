Colby and Abbie (Lewis) Freudenburg, Battle Creek, a daughter, Willa Rae, born Sept. 24, 2020, 7:25 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Lydia, 6, Parker, 4, and Nora, 2. Grandparents are Jim and Jane Lewis and Jim and Ann Freudenburg, all of Madison. Great-grandparents are Delores Freudenburg of Madison and Jesse (Bud) Lewis of Norfolk.

Kollins Johnson

Willa Freudenburg

Dawson Knapp

Cameron Blevins

Cameron Fuhrman

Nora Kroll

Laramie Engel

Paisley Herbolsheimer

Tate Bosler

Derek and Brittany (Woockman) Bosler, Norfolk, a son, Tate Landon, born Aug. 28, 2020, 7:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Cole, 3, Harper, 1, and Paisley, 1. Grandparents are Brian and Cindy Woockman of Stanton, Janet and Roger Cromwell of Elk Point, …