Wilder Jelinek

Michael and Kelsy (Matthes) Jelinek, Verdigre, a son, Wilder Ray, born Oct. 25, 2019, 7:36 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds. Sibling is Boone, 4. Grandparents are Layne and the late Roxy Matthes of Wisner and Rebecca and the late Leonard Jelinek of Verdigre.
Tristan Bordeaux and BreAnna Haines, Norfolk, a daughter, Lyra Raine, born Sept. 26, 2019, 1:50 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Billy Reinke of Plainview and Sharon Reinke and Angel Medel, both of Norfolk.
Trevor and Brittany (Bretschneider) Battershaw, Norfolk, a son, Taysom Riley, born Oct. 25, 2019, 12:29 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Knightly, 3. Grandparents are Kevin and Roxi Bretschneider of Norfolk and Randy and Gina Battershaw of Battle Creek. Gr…
Kevin and Faith (Blomenberg) Knapp, Norfolk, a daughter, Nora Grace, born Sept. 4, 2019, 10:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Dr. Daniel and Deanna Blomenberg of Norfolk and Lonny and Lori Knapp of Madison. Great-grandparents are Donna McClain of …
Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe, Ashland, a son, Dake Lee, born Oct. 2, 2019, 2:44 a.m., Bryan East, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Dean and Ruth Becker of Norfolk and Randy and Ginger Rowe of Syracuse.
Austen and Jessie (Bolton) Godbersen, Wisner, a son, Everitt Lee, born Oct. 2, 2019, 5:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Arlo, 3. Grandparents are Marty and Cindy Bolton of Lewellen and Gary and Carmen Godbersen of Wisner. Great-grandparents are Ardis Smi…
Christopher Buresh and Holly Claussen, Ulysses, a son, Alexander Bryan Ernest, born Oct. 21, 2019, Butler County Health Care Center, David City, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Hailey, 8, Hannah, 6, and Aiden, 3. Grandparents are Ernest of Denise Buresh of Dwight and Nancy and the late Bry…