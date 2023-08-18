Waylon McCulley-Reed

Kyle Reed and Shyanne McCulley, Norfolk, a son, Waylon Cooper, born Aug. 15, 2023, 12:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Braelynn, 5. Grandparents are Tracy and Joel McCulley of Brandon, S.D., and  Kenneth and Denise Reed of Hoskins. Great-grandparents are Peggy Brasel of Sioux Falls, S.D., Cindy Brunkek of Broken Bow, and Keith and Carol McCulley of Gibbon.

