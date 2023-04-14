Violet Schaefer

Wade and Kaitlin (Dahlberg) Schaefer, Norfolk, a daughter, Violet Rose, born March 30, 2023, 1:58 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Deb Dahlberg of Silver Creek and Jim and Barb Schaefer of Pierce. 

Tags