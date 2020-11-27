Thomas Junck

Scott and Jill (Mollhoff) Junck, Randolph, a son, Thomas Henry, born Nov. 20, 2020, 8:12 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Chase, 13, Owen, 11, Emmett, 7, Andrew, 4, and Charlie, 3. Grandparents are Donald and Janice Mollhoff of Tilden and Daryl and Annette Junck of Laurel. Great-grandparents are Charlie and Lila Junck of Randolph.
Daniel and Kelsey (Kumm) Chaffin, Norfolk, a daughter, Laikyn Joleen, born Nov. 17, 2020, 11:27 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joleen Kumm of Wausa and David and Carla Chaffin of Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Ethan and Holly (King) Larson, Norfolk, a son, Talon Luke, born Oct. 16, 2020, 2:47 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Halle, 3. Grandparents are Wayne King and Joni King, both of Norfolk, and Tim and Connie Larson of Valentine.
Efren and Marisol (Hernandez) Meza, a son, Adriel Efren, born Oct. 12, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Severo Hernandez and Edilia Martinez, and Efrain Meza and Guadalupe Esquivel, all of Norfolk.