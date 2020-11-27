Birth photo filler NDN
Daily News file photo

Scott and Jill (Mollhoff) Junck, Randolph, a son, Thomas Henry, born Nov. 20, 2020, 8:12 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Chase, 13, Owen, 11, Emmett, 7, Andrew, 4, and Charlie, 3. Grandparents are Donald and Janice Mollhoff of Tilden and Daryl and Annette Junck of Laurel. Great-grandparents are Charlie and Lila Junck of Randolph. 

Tags

In other news

Laikyn Chaffin

Laikyn Chaffin

Daniel and Kelsey (Kumm) Chaffin, Norfolk, a daughter, Laikyn Joleen, born Nov. 17, 2020, 11:27 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joleen Kumm of Wausa and David and Carla Chaffin of Pleasant Hill, Mo. 

Paxtynn Dendinger

Paxtynn Dendinger

Mark and Kirsten (Fink) Dendinger, Hartington, a daughter, Paxtynn Rose, born Nov. 18, 2020, 4:08 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are David and Joyce Fink of Wausa and William and Lisa Dendinger of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Betty and Eldon Fink…

Thomas Junck

Thomas Junck

Scott and Jill (Mollhoff) Junck, Randolph, a son, Thomas Henry, born Nov. 20, 2020, 8:12 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Chase, 13, Owen, 11, Emmett, 7, Andrew, 4, and Charlie, 3. Grandparents are Donald and Janice Mollhoff of Tilden and Daryl and Anne…

Parker Alexander

Parker Alexander

Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Parker Dale, born Nov. 9, 2020, 12:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Rich Wetzler of Winner, S.D., and Michele Wetzler of Mead. Great-grandparents …

Leah Maple

Leah Maple

Eric and Cady (Reinke) Maple, Neligh, a daughter, Leah Kay, born Oct. 11, 2020, 5:12 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Shannon Reinke of Pierce and Joan and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Ken and Linda Peekenschneid…

Kian Stonacek

Kian Stonacek

Brock and Kelly (Schulz) Stonacek, Norfolk, a son, Kian Lee, born Oct. 26, 2020, 11:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Kyler, 4. Grandparents are Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce and Les and Paula Schulz of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Bill and Sharo…

Koen Henke

Koen Henke

Bradley and Elise (Anderson) Henke, a son, Koen Bradley, born Oct. 1, 2020, 5:23 p.m., St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Sage, 21 months. Grandparents are Betty Anderson and the late Randel Anderson of Norfolk and David and Beverly Henk…

Talon Larson

Talon Larson

Ethan and Holly (King) Larson, Norfolk, a son, Talon Luke, born Oct. 16, 2020, 2:47 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Halle, 3. Grandparents are Wayne King and Joni King, both of Norfolk, and Tim and Connie Larson of Valentine. 

Adriel Hernandez-Meza

Adriel Hernandez-Meza

Efren and Marisol (Hernandez) Meza, a son, Adriel Efren, born Oct. 12, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Severo Hernandez and Edilia Martinez, and Efrain Meza and Guadalupe Esquivel, all of Norfolk. 