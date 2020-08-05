Thomas Farrar

Timothy “TJ” and Jessica (Acosta) Farrar, Niobrara, a son, Thomas Gerald, born July 29, 2020, 10:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Sofia, 8. Grandparents are Oliveria Gonzalez and Tim and Annie Farrar, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Barb Farrar of Niobrara and Paula and Miguel Aparicio of Los Angeles, Calif. Great-great-grandparent is Irene Moody of Niobrara.
Anton and Sara (Eiler) Anderson, Battle Creek, a son, Calvin Jack, born July 16, 2020, 10:05 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Coleman, 6, Savannah, 3, and Sierra, 2. Grandparents are Sally and the late Jack Eiler of Ponca and Mike and Carma Anderson of …
Josh “Punch” and Stephanie (Owens) Henn, Norfolk, a daughter, Gabrielle Aliyah, born July 18, 2020, 6:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Maveryk, 2. Grandparents are Randy and Lori Owens of Carroll, Connie Henn of Battle Creek and Harold Henn Jr. of Peter…
Eric and Katie (Goetzinger) Woita, Plainview, a son, Holt James, born July 24, 2020, 3:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Kerrigan, 1. Grandparents are Chad and LaNette Goetzinger of Plainview and Jan and the late Gary Woita of Atkinson. Great-grandparent…
Collin and Shantell (Sporleder) Gaughenbaugh, Norfolk, a daughter, Isla Mae, born July 21, 2020, 5:52 a.m., Faith Regional Heatlh Services, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Blaine, 2. Grandparents are Kathy Sporleder of Pierce, Gene and Penny Sporleder of Pierce, Mike and Cathy Sunderman of N…
Justin and Kayla (Wamberg) Lackas, Wausa, a daughter, Hannah Lynn, born July 3, 2020, 8:06 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Zoey, 3. Grandparents are Roger and Cathy Wamberg of Wausa and Brian and Marcie Lackas of Yankton. Great-grandparents are Eldon and …
Jeff and Kendra (Cornell) Holtz, Bloomfield, a daughter, Hannah Kristine, born July 15, 2020, 5:06 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Kristine Cornell and the late Richard Cornell of Newport and Leslie and Deborah Holtz of Bloomfield.
Wade and Joy Carmichael, Norfolk, a son, Calvin Earl, born July 14, 2020, 5:21 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Griffin and Spencer. Grandparents are Paul and Joyce Saunders of Wayne and Dick and Lynette Carmichael of Norfolk.
Mark and Tamy (Gronenthal) Bohac, Leigh, a son, Luke Landon, born July 10, 2020, 7:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Andrew, 11, Eli, 10, and Adam, 6. Grandparents are Jim and Lois Gronenthal of Humphrey. Great-grandparent is Ruth Schumacher of Madison.