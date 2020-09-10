Tate Bosler

Derek and Brittany (Woockman) Bosler, Norfolk, a son, Tate Landon, born Aug. 28, 2020, 7:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Cole, 3, Harper, 1, and Paisley, 1. Grandparents are Brian and Cindy Woockman of Stanton, Janet and Roger Cromwell of Elk Point, S.D., and Loren and Carmen Bosler of Sioux Center, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Phil and Norma Leu of Elkhorn, Jean Woockman of Hadar, Ken and Mary Lou Verburg of Rock Valley, Iowa, and Anita Bosler of Sioux Falls, S.D. Great-great-grandparents are Marion Verburg of Hawarden, Iowa, and Gertrude Jansen of Sioux Center, Iowa.
In other news
Travis and Danielle (Hemmelman) Herbolsheimer, Omaha, a daughter, Paisley Jaymes, born Aug. 18, 2020, 10:32 p.m., 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Westin, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Herbolsheimer of Stanton and Scott and Shelly Lee of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Alice Herbolsheimer…
Greg and Katrina (Olmer) Brandl, Madison, a daughter, Bexley Ann, born Aug. 25, 2020, 2:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Bentley, 1. Grandparents are Leonard and Carla Olmer of Norfolk and Dan and Lori Brandl of Stanton.
Tannon and Jenna Dvorak, Stuart, a daughter, Hayvn Marie, born Aug. 27, 2020, 11:59 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Marek, 13, Berkleigh, 11, Jameson, 9, Alaina, 7, Ryanne, 6, Adon, 4, and Kayson, 2. Grandparents are Mark Chohon and Susan Chohon, both …
Jared and Samantha (Williams) Hahn, Norfolk, a daughter, Kennan Everley, born Aug. 14, 2020, 7:55 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Brixton, 3. Grandparents are Dennis and Becky Hahn of Pierce, Kelli Williams of Newman Grove and Tim Williams and Deb Westerm…
Collin and April (Marty) Lewis, Lincoln, a daughter, Eilah Jo, born Aug. 4, 2020, Bryan Health, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Averie, 5, and Dawsyn, 3. Grandparents are Bruce and Pam Marty of Columbus, Sherri Lewis of Norfolk and Jason Lewis of Walthill. Great-grandparents are Wal…
Max and Sarah Highland, Coal City, Ill., a daughter, Lydia June, born July 25, 2020, 7:21 p.m., OSF St. James, Pontiac, Ill., 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are the Rev. John and Sandy Gutz of Streator, Ill., Brad Highland and Theresa Highland, both of Illinois. Great-grandparents are Merl…
Nicholas and Stephanie (Goodwill) Sullivan, Norfolk, a daughter, Emilia Marie, born Aug. 1, 2020, 2:43 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Mary Goodwill of Jamestown, N.Y., Heidi Anderson of Pilger and Todd Sullivan of Norfolk.
The Rev. Jonathan and Danielle Jahnke, Fort Dodge, Iowa, a daughter Everlee Susan, born July 29, 2020, 6:47 a.m., Unity Point Health, Fort Dodge, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Susan Harstad of Norfolk and the Rev. Clark and Susan Jahnke of West Fargo, N.D. Great-grandparents a…