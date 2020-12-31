Sawyer Reicks

Jay and Alexandra (Heng) Reicks, a daughter, Sawyer Jean, born Dec. 13, 2020, 5:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Heng of Omaha and Monty and Teri Reicks of Petersburg.
Chris and Melissa (Johnson) Blum, Norfolk, a son, Huxley Andrew, born Dec. 21, 2020, 10:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Elijah, 17, Kadence, 14, and Jocelyn, 7. Grandparents are Robbie and Kathy Johnson of Beemer, Deb and Mike Feauto of Madison, Gary…
Damian and Ila (Jaber) Prusa, Maple Valley, Wash., a daughter, Noah Marie, born Dec. 19, 2020, Overland Medical Hospital, Bellevue, Wash., 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Longin and Julie Prusa of Norfolk and Eli and Dian Jaber of Homosassa, Fla. Great-grandparents are Robert and Darlene…
Jeff and Julie (Gall) Johnson, Norfolk, a son, Cairo Turner, born Dec. 22, 2020, 8:02 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Maya, 12, Kennedy, 10, and Xavier, 2. Grandparents are Arlen and Marla Gall of Hadar and Dennis and Barb Johnson of Norfolk. Great-gra…
Joshua and Aleisha (Fuhrman) Wissink, Hull, Iowa, a daughter, Natasha Jean, born Dec. 17, 2020, 12:38 p.m., Sioux Center Health, Sioux Center, Iowa, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Vanessa, 8, and Royce, 6. Grandparents are Shawn and Leigh Fuhrman of Norfolk and Doyle and Jeanette Wissink …
Nolan and Rebecca (Higby) Johnson, Madison, a son, Tolson Richard, born Nov. 23, 2020, 6:20 p.m., Columbus Community Hospital, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Treighton, 10. Grandparents are Mark and Karla Higby of Madison, Richard Johnson of Battle Creek and Kathy Johnson of Ralston. Great-…
Brad and Alexis (Hupp) Lanman, Norfolk, a son, Jack Matthew, born Dec. 18, 2020, 12:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Bennett, 2. Grandparents are Matt and Kris Hupp and Jim and Colleen Lanman, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Tony and Maureen Wess…
Matthew and Emily (Novak) Shoop, Norfolk, a son, Ezra Jay, born Dec. 18, 2020, 7:49 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings are Eden, 6, and Max, 1. Grandparents are Kristina and Phil Shoop of Norfolk, Shelley Comstock of Omaha and Brandon Novak of Yankton. Great-g…
Chase and Whitney (Johnson) Heinold, Essex, Iowa, a son, Bodhi Patrick, born Dec. 11, 2020, 1:14 p.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Gwen, 4, and Blair, 2. Grandparents are Howard and Christy Johnson and Jeff and Lynn Heinold, all of Essex. Great-grandparents ar…