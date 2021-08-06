Aaron and Ellen (Steck) Keck, Pierce, a daughter, Ruby Mae, born July 12, 2021, 12:18 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Cora, 18 months. Grandparents are Steve and Angie Keck of Plainview and Bill and Jana Steck of Salina, Kan. Great-grandparents are Darrell and Peggy Keck and Delford Kroeger, all of Plainview, Rose Marie Steck of Topeka, Kan., and Jan Oberle of Salina.
Ryan and Hanna Freudenburg, Norfolk, a daughter, Clara Lois, born July 23, 2021, 4:07 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Ray and Sue Wilke of Norfolk and Mark and Shelley Freudenburg of Madison. Great-grandparents are the Rev. Ray Wilke and Sandy Wolf…
John and Shelby (Gansebom) Clausen, Norfolk, a son, Clayton John, born July 25, 2021, 11:25 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Mary Gansebom and Scott and Jan Clausen, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Joe and Luella Keber of Spalding.
Solomon and Cassie (Fehrer) Connealy, Norfolk, a son, Caleb Paul, born July 20, 2021, 9:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Everly, 6. Grandparents are Dave and LJ Connealy of Decatur and Roger and Candice Fehrer of Lyons. Great-great-grandparents are Dori…
Kenley and Joey (Koehn) Silhacek, Pierce, a son, Watson Ray, born June 17, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Siblings are Colter, 5, and Taron, 3. Grandparents are Gaylen and Karen Koehn and Nadine and Heath Murray, all of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Betty Krueger…
Lane and Shelby Stange, Winside, a daughter, Oakley Grace, born July 6, 2021, 7:06 p.m., Providence Medical Center, Wayne, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Elyas, 4. Grandparents are Bob and Anita Stange of Osmond and Jay and Lisa Koch of Winside.
Cameron and Kaitlyn (Evans) Ronspies, Lincoln, a daughter, Cora James, born July 22, 2021, 1:40 p.m., Bryan LGH, Lincoln, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Holli Ronspies and Roger Ronspies, both of Pierce, and Danny and Heather McCullock of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Jim and Carol T…
William “Caleb” Zohner and Bridget Shelden, Norfolk, a daughter, Grace Ann, born July 15, 2021, 5:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are LeRoy Shelden and Ann Shelden, both of Norfolk, and Bill and the late JoAnn Zohner of Battle Creek. Great-grandparen…
Nick and Katrina (Leader) Beckman, Carroll, a son, Kamden Timothy, born June 8, 2021, 7:55 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds. Grandparents are Sharon and the late Tim Leader of Norfolk and Cindy and the late Dennis Beckman of Wayne. Great-grandparent is Rita Leader of Hartington.