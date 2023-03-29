Rio Siedschlag

Derek and Morgan (Bruhn) Siedschlag, Norfolk, a son, Rio Lee, born March 18, 2023, 9:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Kim Bruhn of Leigh and Kendal and Charlene Siedschlag of Norfolk.
Zachariach Grimes and Danielle Bauer, Norfolk, a daughter, Eden Jessica Megan, born March 15, 2023, 9:57 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Siblings are Christian, 21, Cheyenne, 16, Destiny, 12, Lexi, 11, Arthur, 3, Korbyn, 2, and Nora, 1.