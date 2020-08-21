Rhyatt Frisch

Jeremy and Kayla Barnes, Pierce, a daughter, Everlee Kae, born Aug. 11, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling is Harlee, 4. Grandparents are Sharon Johnson of Pierce, Roland Barnes of Wausa and Bill and Cathy Thierolf of Wausa. Great-grandparent is Cor…