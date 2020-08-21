Rhyatt Frisch

Eustin and Ashley (Juracek) Frisch, Norfolk, a son, Rhyatt, born July 16, 2020, 8:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Terri Flege and Brian Arent of Norfolk, Reggie and Valisa Juracek of Creighton and Amanda Diaz of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Sandy Flege of Norfolk, Myra Juracek of Norfolk, Fred and Toni Hupke of Stanton and Mae Lyman of Lincoln.
Bailey and Jami Legate, Norfolk, a daughter, Laekyn Kay, born Aug. 14, 2020, 8:46 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Bentley, 4, and Emersyn, 2. Grandparents are Ron and Kim Bilstein of Battle Creek and Brian and Teresa Legate of Neligh. Great-grandparents…
Todd and Krista (Bjelland) Moran, Omaha, twins, daughter Josephine Grace and son Barrett Bjelland, born July 2, 2020, 11:31 a.m. and 11:33 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, and 4 pounds, 4 ounces respectively. Grandparents are Rhoda Bjelland of Hadar, Charles Mill…
Christopher and Marie (Bolin) Waldrop, Norfolk, a daughter, Brooksie Diane, born Aug. 13, 2020, 4:39 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Diane and Kevin Bolin of Eagle, Donnie Waldrop of Rome, Ga., and Tina Heavin of Summerville, Ga. Great-grandparents…
Jeremy and Kayla Barnes, Pierce, a daughter, Everlee Kae, born Aug. 11, 2020, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling is Harlee, 4. Grandparents are Sharon Johnson of Pierce, Roland Barnes of Wausa and Bill and Cathy Thierolf of Wausa. Great-grandparent is Cor…
Caleb Henry and Micaela Lardy, Norfolk, a daughter, Hadley Jo, born July 10, 2020, 3:07 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Jolynn Lardy of Norfolk, Michelle Henry of Stanton and Pete Henry of Wahoo.
Kolby and Kristin (Mareno) Koehlmoos, Fort Myers, Fla., a daughter, Kora Eve, born Aug. 5, 2020, 1:47 a.m., HealthPark Medical Center, Fort Myers, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Koehlmoos of Pilger and Frank and Anna Mareno of Milwaukee, Wis. Great-grandparent is Eva La…
Jace and Jordan (Jensen) Nelson, Norfolk, a son, Elijah James, born Aug. 5, 2020, 7:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Aiden, 7, Gracelynn, 4, and Melody, 1. Grandparents are Staci and Grant Hurlbert of Norfolk, Cory and Tina Jensen of Kearney and Terr…
Ryan and Erin (Danielson) Henrickson, Omaha, a daughter, Dorothy Grace, born July 31, 2020, 1:29 p.m., Lakeside Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Evelyn, 3. Grandparents are John and Jean Danielson of Omaha, Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and the late Steve Henrickson. Great-grandp…