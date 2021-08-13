Reid Smith

Adam and Alyssia Smith, Battle Creek, a son, Reid Gregory, born Aug. 10, 2021, 9:51 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Emory, 5, and Lincoln, 1. Grandparents are Scott and Joanie Smith and Grant and Summer Ahlman, all of Norfolk, and Anita Johnson of Madison. Great-grandparents are Maynard and Donna Mozer, Joyce Ahlman and Linda Paltrow, all of Norfolk.
Michael Gahan and Katherine Heineman, Escondido, Calif., a daughter, Flora Louise, born July 19, 2021, 12:22 a.m., Palomar Hospital, Escondido, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Theodore, 2. Grandparents are Mick and Ruth Gahan of Omaha, Debbie Deming of Norfolk and Greg Heineman of Lee’s Summi…
Ryan and Kylie (Herian) Molacek, Norfolk, a son, Mack, born July 28, 2021, 9:52 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Hendrix, 5. Grandparents are Dan and Kim Molacek of Stanton and Jim and the late Diane Herian of Pierce. Great-grandparent is Katherine Mola…
Cameron and Kayla (Bowers) Korth, Randolph, a son, Corbyn Scott, born Aug. 7, 2021, 10:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Kandyce, 5, and Kallea, 3. Grandparents are Scott and Cindy Bowers and Doug and Barb Korth, all of Randolph. Great-grandparents are Kay Berne…
Bronson and Jill (Winkelbauer) Stonacek, Norfolk, a daughter, Jolie Dawn, born July 21, 2021, 5:34 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Kate, 2. Grandparents are Dawn and the late Matt Winkelbauer of Norfolk and Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce. Great-grandp…
Tate and Becky (Carroll) Wolf, Omaha, a son, Calvin Dean, born July 22, 2021, 5:29 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Mathilda, 6. Grandparents are Don and Mary Carroll and Diane Wolf, all of Stanton. Great-grandparent is Bernadine Backstrom of Stanton.
Austin and Heather (Wachter) Koehlmoos, Beemer, a daughter, Lexi Ann, born July 21, 2021, 2:35 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Natalie, 3. Grandparents are Dean and Deb Koehlmoos and Jerald and Suzie Wachter, all of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Jerry an…
Ryan and Hanna Freudenburg, Norfolk, a daughter, Clara Lois, born July 23, 2021, 4:07 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Ray and Sue Wilke of Norfolk and Mark and Shelley Freudenburg of Madison. Great-grandparents are the Rev. Ray Wilke and Sandy Wolf…
John and Shelby (Gansebom) Clausen, Norfolk, a son, Clayton John, born July 25, 2021, 11:25 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Mary Gansebom and Scott and Jan Clausen, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Joe and Luella Keber of Spalding.