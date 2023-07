Austin and Angela (Largen) Gadeken, Neligh, a son, Reeves, born June 16, 2023, 4:07 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Susan Largen of Creighton and Dan and Lori Gadeken of Neligh. Great-grandparent is Janet Largen of Creighton.