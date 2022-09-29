Peter Pfeifer

Noah and Michaela (Heimes) Pfeifer, Norfolk, a son, Peter Daniel, born Sept. 15, 2022, 5:34 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Arthur, 1. Grandparents are Terry and Sandy Heimes and Neil and Becky Pfeifer, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jack and Arlene Fischer, Dan and Dorothy Unger, Dorothy Pfeifer, all of Norfolk, Allan Heimes of Mesa, Ariz., and Frances Korth of Lindsay.
Travis Schaefer and Charley Eicher, Norfolk, a son, Alexander James, born Sept. 15, 2022, 9:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Addison Schaefer, 8. Grandparents are Dave and Lori Hilliges of Norfolk and Charles Eicher and Lona Wing of Phoenix, Ariz.
Christian and Cassandra (Prothman) Ohl, Norfolk, a son, William James, born Sept. 19, 2022, 6:23 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Maynard and Joy Ohl of Norfolk and Tony and Bev Prothman of Platte County.