Parker Alexander

Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Parker Dale, born Nov. 9, 2020, 12:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Rich Wetzler of Winner, S.D., and Michele Wetzler of Mead. Great-grandparents are Dale and Dorothy Holmes and Leland and Janice Alexander, all of Plainvew, Kathy Wenger of Mills and Patricia Wetzler of Herrick, S.D.
In other news
Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Parker Dale, born Nov. 9, 2020, 12:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Rich Wetzler of Winner, S.D., and Michele Wetzler of Mead. Great-grandparents …
Eric and Cady (Reinke) Maple, Neligh, a daughter, Leah Kay, born Oct. 11, 2020, 5:12 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Shannon Reinke of Pierce and Joan and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Ken and Linda Peekenschneid…
Brock and Kelly (Schulz) Stonacek, Norfolk, a son, Kian Lee, born Oct. 26, 2020, 11:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Kyler, 4. Grandparents are Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce and Les and Paula Schulz of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Bill and Sharo…
Bradley and Elise (Anderson) Henke, a son, Koen Bradley, born Oct. 1, 2020, 5:23 p.m., St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Sage, 21 months. Grandparents are Betty Anderson and the late Randel Anderson of Norfolk and David and Beverly Henk…
Ethan and Holly (King) Larson, Norfolk, a son, Talon Luke, born Oct. 16, 2020, 2:47 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Halle, 3. Grandparents are Wayne King and Joni King, both of Norfolk, and Tim and Connie Larson of Valentine.
Efren and Marisol (Hernandez) Meza, a son, Adriel Efren, born Oct. 12, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Severo Hernandez and Edilia Martinez, and Efrain Meza and Guadalupe Esquivel, all of Norfolk.
Derek and Amy (Chamberlin) Tesinsky, Seward, a son, Bo Louie, born Oct. 6, 2020, 12:26 p.m., Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln, 6 pounds. Sibling is Reed, 3. Grandparents are Roger and Pam Chamberlin of Norfolk and Jean and the late Louie Tesinsky of Weston.
Gary Jensen and Riley Brockman, Pisgah, Iowa, a son, Weston Wayne, born Sept. 28, 2020, 7:03 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Harold and Pam Groves of Onawa, Iowa, Gail Jensen of Pisgah, Jennifer Brockman of Omaha and Steven Brockman of St. Joseph, Mo. …
Daniel and Cassandra (Thiele) Fuhs, Madison, a daughter, Elyse Lynn, born Oct. 8, 2020, 12:30 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Adelyn, 6, Bowen, 4, and Isla, 2. Grandparents are Gary and Mary Thiele of Clearwater and Chris and Kristin Fuhs of Riverview, …