Owen Windeshausen

Quin and Molly (Miller) Windeshausen, Norfolk, a son, Owen, born May 23, 2021, 6:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Isaac, 3. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Diana Windeshausen and Jerry and Deb Miller, all of Norfolk.
In other news
Israel Lozano and Elizabeth Buderus, Wisner, a son, Israel Jon Daniel, born May, 25, 2021, 9:36 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Brianna, Mersadies and Alexia.
Quin and Molly (Miller) Windeshausen, Norfolk, a son, Owen, born May 23, 2021, 6:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Isaac, 3. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Diana Windeshausen and Jerry and Deb Miller, all of Norfolk.
Jonathan and Stefanie (Dreger) Sladek, Chambers, a daughter, Autumn Marie, born May 27, 2021, 3:32 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Aubrey, 8, and Sandy, 5. Grandparents are Ed and Karen Sladek of Chambers and Steve and Susan Dreger of Norfolk.
Andy and Cortney (Arduser) Nordhues, Randolph, a daughter, Alivia Marie, born May, 20, 2021, 3:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Sibling is Adalyn, 18 months. Grandparents are Mark and Danni Arduser of Battle Creek and Mark and Kathie Nordhuse of Randolph. Great-grandparents…
Isaiah LeComte and Leah Ritze, Winside, a daughter, Teagan Johanna, born May 20, 2021, 9:39 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Griffin, 18, Alexa, 14, Braidon, 11, and Dayton, 3. Grandparents are Robert and Karla Ritze of Columbus, Tami Werner of Norfolk a…
Nick Niles and BreeAnna Meyer, Norfolk, a daughter, Harlow Jean, born May 16, 2021, 9:13 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Colton, 8, Brentley, 7, and Quintyn, 5. Grandparents are Lori Meyer of Norfolk, Skip Meyer of Tilden, Karen Niles and Chris Niles.
Mitchell and Allison (Booras) Wieser, a son, Benson William, born May 21, 2021, 7:41 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Briar, 22 months. Grandparents are Andrew and Kristy Booras of Norfolk and Steve and Karen Wieser of Humphrey. Great-grandparents are Mary…
Jonathan and Myriah (Santistevan) Straetker, a daughter, Ashlynn Mae, born May 13, 2021, 4:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Karol and Tracy Santistevan of Casper, Wyo., and Bernard and Marjory Straetker of Morrill.
AJ and Morgan (Obermiller) Spanel, Omaha, a son, Brooks Alan, born May 11, 2021, 5:07 p.m., Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Dwayne and Torri Obermiller and Jim and Ronda Spanel, all of Norfolk.