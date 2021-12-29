Tim and Holly Brueggemann, Norfolk, a son, Onyx Mattias, born Dec. 22, 2021, 4:52 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Star, 16, and Enzo, 10. Grandparents are Lori Lewis of Norfolk and Bob Brueggemann of Wahoo.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tim and Holly Brueggemann, Norfolk, a son, Onyx Mattias, born Dec. 22, 2021, 4:52 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Star, 16, and Enzo, 10. Grandparents are Lori Lewis of Norfolk and Bob Brueggemann of Wahoo.
Jason Slattery and Erika (Anderson) Lich, Stanton, a daughter, Arabella Jane, born Nov. 23, 2021, 7:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Marcus, 18, Katelyn, 16, Alisyn, 15, Madisyn, 12, Emily, 12, and Paityn, 5. Grandparents are Lareta Anderson of Stanto…
Tim and Holly Brueggemann, Norfolk, a son, Onyx Mattias, born Dec. 22, 2021, 4:52 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Star, 16, and Enzo, 10. Grandparents are Lori Lewis of Norfolk and Bob Brueggemann of Wahoo.