Tim and Holly Brueggemann, Norfolk, a son, Onyx Mattias, born Dec. 22, 2021, 4:52 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Star, 16, and Enzo, 10. Grandparents are Lori Lewis of Norfolk and Bob Brueggemann of Wahoo.

Jason Slattery and Erika (Anderson) Lich, Stanton, a daughter, Arabella Jane, born Nov. 23, 2021, 7:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Marcus, 18, Katelyn, 16, Alisyn, 15, Madisyn, 12, Emily, 12, and Paityn, 5. Grandparents are Lareta Anderson of Stanto…

