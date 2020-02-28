Oliver Graham

Isaiah and Emily (Reeves) Graham, St. Paul, a son, Oliver George, born Jan. 22, 2020, 1:54 p.m., Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Noah, 5, and Jedidiah, 4. Grandparents are Jerry and Virginia Reeves of Norfolk.
Austin and Mariah (Ramold) Hergott, Norfolk, a daughter, Charlotte, born Feb. 19, 2020, 7:17 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Bonita Ramold of Norfolk and Brian and Jody Hergott of Windsor, Colo.
Don and Crystal (Matthews) Magnuson, Norfolk, a daughter, Brynn Leigh, born Feb. 20, 2020, 4:54 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Coralyn, 5, and Cale, 3. Grandparents are Ruth Matthews-Mott, Jim and Luella Matthews, all of Norfolk, and Wayne Magnuson of …
Marcus and Lisa (Kee) Schulz, Norfolk, a daughter, Macy MaryAnn, born Feb. 5, 2020, 1:09 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Tenley, 2. Grandparents are Roger and Geri Kee of Tilden and Mike and Lynell Schulz of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Robert and Sher…
Nick and Stacie (Dreger) Wolfe, Norfolk, a daughter, Jada Rae, born Feb. 19, 2020, 8:40 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Maddyx, 8, and Mason, 6. Grandparents are Steve and Susan Dreger and Terry and Karen Wolfe, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are R…
Charles and Cherokee (Berrier) LaRue, Tilden, a son, Malaki, born Feb. 25, 2020, 3:22 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounces. Sibling is RayLee, 7. Grandparents are Kristol and Kenny Schwenn of Neligh and Mark and Dawn Berrier of Deloit, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Karolyn…
Brett and Brandy (Backhaus) Watson, twin sons, Caleb James and Cade Gerald, born Dec. 14, 2019, Methodist Women's Hospital, Omaha, 11:42 p.m. and 11:50 p.m., 5 pounds, 7 ounces, 4 pounds, 3 ounces, respectively. Grandparents are James "J.B." and Kelley Watson of Pierce and Gerald "Jerry" and…
Karis Barlow and Keriann Denney, Norfolk, a son, Alec Shay, born Feb. 5, 2020, 3:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Aymes, 4, and Alby, 3. Grandparents are Jeff Barlow of Bloomfield and Karen Barlow of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Anita Barlow of Bloomfield.
Troy and Sara (Bobo) Zurcher, a daughter, Charlotte Yola, born Jan. 24, 2020, 1:23 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds. Sibling is Beckett, 6. Grandparents are Christine Bobo and Kim and Kimmy Zurcher, all of North Platte.