Nora Wolff

Andrew and Amanda (Hanlin) Wolff, Pierce, a daughter, Nora Carol, born Feb. 23, 2021, 7:53 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Owen, 3. Grandparents are Kent and Suzanne Hanlin and Brian and LaDonna Schulz, all of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Carol Hanlin of Neligh, Richard and Joan Schulz of Pierce and Carol and Don Whipple of Stanton.
Adam and Mariah (Hodson) Bloomquist, Norfolk, a son, Jack Orville Rodney, born Feb. 15, 2021, 7:42 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Kyler, 9, and Ella, 4. Grandparents are Kelly and Luella Hodson of Osmond and Rodney and Teresa Bloomquist of Norfolk. Gre…
Randy and Larissa (Peterson) Frey, Tilden, a son, Corbin Jack, born March 2, 2021, 11:32 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Siblings are Adelyn, 7, Tatum, 5, and Mariah, 3. Grandparents are John and Corinne Frey of Tilden and Danny and Danette Peterson of Hitchcock, S.…
Tyler and Shae (Moeller) Van Schoiack, Norfolk, a son, Kove Turner, born Feb. 28, 2021, 9:31 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Avenue, 7, and Creighton, 5. Grandparents are Matt and Tammy Moeller and Brenda Van Schoiack, all of Madison, and Clay Van Scho…
Casey and Dacia (Gansebom) Caskey, Norfolk, a daughter, Wren Kinley, born March 3, 2021, 10:54 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Quinn, 2. Grandparents are Doug and Kim Caskey and Mark and Laurie Gansebom, all of Wayne. Great-grandparents are Ken and Laure…
Evan and Heather (Knapp) Eucker, Humphrey, a daughter, Elise Ann, born March 1, 2021, 3:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Bob and Carol Knapp and Don and Ranae Eucker, all of Madison. Great-grandparents are Norma Knapp of Norfolk and Floyd and Joy…
Troy and Deanna (Twohig) Foecking, Norfolk, a son, Jacob Wesley, born July 8, 2020, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Trey, 16, Alec, 14, Zachary, 12, Kian, 10, Oliver, 6, and Jace, 2. Grandparents are Jim and Judy Twohig of Jackson and Richard and Mary Foecki…
Matt and Jennifer (Romohr) Wrenholt, Lincoln, a daughter, Skylar Echo, born Feb. 11, 2021, Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Grayson, 2. Grandparents are Kim and Beth Romohr of Lincoln and John and Rhonda Wrenholt of Norfolk.
Cory and Marissa (Prince) Neuhaus, Winside, a son, Brooks Russell, born March 1, 2021, 6:49 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Weston, 3. Grandparents are Lisha and Daryl Hahn, Ryan Prince and Alan and Tammy Neuhaus.