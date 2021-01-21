Noah Beckman

Andrew and Leah (Sunderman) Beckman, Hoskins, a son, Noah William, born Jan. 19, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Hannah, 1½. Grandparents are Tim and Gail Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Louis and Karen Johnson of Norfolk and Dennis Beckman of Neligh. Great-grandparents are Marvin and Genene Sjuts of Madison and Ray and Bev Starman of Norfolk.
In other news
Andrew and Leah (Sunderman) Beckman, Hoskins, a son, Noah William, born Jan. 19, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Hannah, 1½. Grandparents are Tim and Gail Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Louis and Karen Johnson of Norfolk and Dennis Beckman of Neligh. Great-…
Adam and Katie Olson, Norfolk, a son, Tate Thomas, born Dec. 28, 2020, 12:55 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Hudson, 4, and Kiptyn, 17 months. Grandparents are Dan and Lori Olson, Ron and Sarah Klinetobe and Leo Matthews. Great-grandparents are Rod and W…
Alex and Sarah (Fornery) Wurdinger, Stanton, a son, Alexavier Robert, born Jan. 18, 2021, 4:47 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Destiny, 13, Arasé, 10, Alexander, 9, Abigail, 6, and Adorah Belle, 4. Grandparents are Jim and Barb Wurdinger of Stanton, Ve…
Samuel and Kaitlyn (Zobrist) Henry, Norfolk, a son, Knoxtyn Rhett, born Jan. 5, 2021, 4:34 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Braxton, 5, and Espyn, 4. Grandparents are Amy and Arthur Zobrist of Norfolk, and Virginia Wysmulek and Harry Henry, both of Tenn…
Andy and Nicole (Stieren) Starman, Elgin, a daughter, Kenzley Jo, born Jan. 11, 2021, 2:15 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Aubrey, 6, and Ethan, 3. Grandparents are Phil and Kris Starman of Elgin and Keith and Lori Stieren of West Point. Great-grandpar…
Briana Garcia, Norfolk, a son, Kyzer Edwin, born Dec. 15, 2020, 8:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Tamara Isom of Norfolk and Salvador and Alejandra Garcia of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk.
Ryan and Kendra (Dinkel) Mitteis, Verdigre, a daughter, Beckett Elaine, born Dec. 22, 2020, 12:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are John and Cindy Dinkel of Norfolk and Reneé and Kreg Mitteis of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Renita and Arvid Erb of…
Ed and Katie (King) Bossard, Tilden, a son, Cooper Kenneth, born Dec. 10, 2020, 4:37 p.m., Women’s Methodist, Omaha, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Kinslee, 9, Logan, 8, Oliver, 3, and June, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Cindy Bossard of Tilden and Steve and Betty King of Newman Grove. Great…
Kevin and Kaitlinn (Nolte) Sidlinger, Norfolk, twin sons, Kayce George and Kade Douglas, born Jan. 3, 2021, 5:30 a.m. and 5:31 a.m., Mercy Bergan, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and 5 pounds, 6 ounces, respectively. Sibling is Kohen, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Kathy Sidlinger of Stanton and Bob…