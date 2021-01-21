Noah Beckman

Andrew and Leah (Sunderman) Beckman, Hoskins, a son, Noah William, born Jan. 19, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Hannah, 1½. Grandparents are Tim and Gail Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Louis and Karen Johnson of Norfolk and Dennis Beckman of Neligh. Great-grandparents are Marvin and Genene Sjuts of Madison and Ray and Bev Starman of Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Noah Beckman

Noah Beckman

Andrew and Leah (Sunderman) Beckman, Hoskins, a son, Noah William, born Jan. 19, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Hannah, 1½. Grandparents are Tim and Gail Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Louis and Karen Johnson of Norfolk and Dennis Beckman of Neligh. Great-…

Tate Olson

Tate Olson

Adam and Katie Olson, Norfolk, a son, Tate Thomas, born Dec. 28, 2020, 12:55 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are Hudson, 4, and Kiptyn, 17 months. Grandparents are Dan and Lori Olson, Ron and Sarah Klinetobe and Leo Matthews. Great-grandparents are Rod and W…

Alexavier Wurdinger

Alexavier Wurdinger

Alex and Sarah (Fornery) Wurdinger, Stanton, a son, Alexavier Robert, born Jan. 18, 2021, 4:47 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Destiny, 13, Arasé, 10, Alexander, 9, Abigail, 6, and Adorah Belle, 4. Grandparents are Jim and Barb Wurdinger of Stanton, Ve…

Knoxtyn Henry

Knoxtyn Henry

Samuel and Kaitlyn (Zobrist) Henry, Norfolk, a son, Knoxtyn Rhett, born Jan. 5, 2021, 4:34 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Braxton, 5, and Espyn, 4. Grandparents are Amy and Arthur Zobrist of Norfolk, and Virginia Wysmulek and Harry Henry, both of Tenn…

Kenzley Starman

Kenzley Starman

Andy and Nicole (Stieren) Starman, Elgin, a daughter, Kenzley Jo, born Jan. 11, 2021, 2:15 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Aubrey, 6, and Ethan, 3. Grandparents are Phil and Kris Starman of Elgin and Keith and Lori Stieren of West Point. Great-grandpar…

Kyzer Garcia

Kyzer Garcia

Briana Garcia, Norfolk, a son, Kyzer Edwin, born Dec. 15, 2020, 8:48 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are John and Tamara Isom of Norfolk and Salvador and Alejandra Garcia of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk. 

Beckkett Mitteis

Beckkett Mitteis

Ryan and Kendra (Dinkel) Mitteis, Verdigre, a daughter, Beckett Elaine, born Dec. 22, 2020, 12:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are John and Cindy Dinkel of Norfolk and Reneé and Kreg Mitteis of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Renita and Arvid Erb of…

Cooper Bossard

Cooper Bossard

Ed and Katie (King) Bossard, Tilden, a son, Cooper Kenneth, born Dec. 10, 2020, 4:37 p.m., Women’s Methodist, Omaha, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Kinslee, 9, Logan, 8, Oliver, 3, and June, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Cindy Bossard of Tilden and Steve and Betty King of Newman Grove. Great…

Kayce and Kade Sidlinger

Kayce and Kade Sidlinger

Kevin and Kaitlinn (Nolte) Sidlinger, Norfolk, twin sons, Kayce George and Kade Douglas, born Jan. 3, 2021, 5:30 a.m. and 5:31 a.m., Mercy Bergan, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and 5 pounds, 6 ounces, respectively. Sibling is Kohen, 2. Grandparents are Ken and Kathy Sidlinger of Stanton and Bob…