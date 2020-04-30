Nicklyn Wachter

Adam and Emily (Austin) Wachter, Norfolk, a daughter, Nicklyn Grace, born April 18, 2020, 8:51 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings are Paislee 8, Aria 3, and Mila, 1. Grandparents are Jerald and Suzie Wachter of Pierce and Joel and Tina Austin of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Paula Starkel and LaVon Wachter, all of Pierce. Great-great-grandparent is Phyllis Titman of Norfolk.
Daniel and Melissa (Anderson) Marotz, Hoskins, a son, Lane Maxwell, born April 23, 2020, 4:09 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Siblings are Anna, 5, and Jackson, 3. Grandparents are Rick and Carol Anderson of Norfolk, Kurt and Joan Marotz of Stanton and Brad and Kris…
Patrick and Alexandria (Hawthorne) Noble, Norfolk, a son, Hoss Wesley Dean, born April 18, 2020, 6:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Siblings are LilyAnn, 6, and Charlotte, 2. Grandparents are Thomas and Romona Noble of Norfolk and Kent and Theresa Hawthorne of Bat…
Johnathan and Jennifer (Gatien) Heitman, Norfolk, a daughter, Dani Rae, born April 24, 2020, 8:03 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds. Sibling is Owyn, 2. Grandparents are Lisa Heitman of Norfolk and Lance and Carol Gatien of South Lake Tahoo, Calif.
Andrew and Cortney (Codr) Steffensmeier, Norfolk, a daughter, Scottie Ann, born April 19, 2020, 10:51 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Sunny, 2. Grandparents are Dean and Lisa Steffensmeier and Robert and Rebecca Codr, all of Lincoln. Great-grandparents a…
Kyle Bolte and Kendra Kmiecik, Norfolk, a son, Kade Joseph, born April 8, 2020, 12:45 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Kenna, 16 months. Grandparents are Eric and Laurie Bolte, Laura Kmiecik and the late Leo Kmiecik, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are…
Shane and Molly (Harris) White, Pierce, a daughter, Ellie Anita, born April 8, 2020, 11:39 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Andy and Tami White and Dana and Kathryn Harris, all of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Anita Hupp of Norfolk, Keith and Nancy…
Jonathan and Traci (Krienert) Stech, Osmond, a son, Iversen Paul, born April 10, 2020, 12:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings are Klaire, 7, and Axton, 6. Grandparents are Gerald and Pamela Krienert and Ronald and Terri Stech, all of Osmond. Great-grandparen…
Wayne and Jenna (Calhoon) Jarecki, a son, Lane William, born April 8, 2020, 7:51 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Leah, 5, and Mason, 3. Grandparents are Doug and Cinda Calhoon of Norfolk and Tom and Sheri Jarecki of Lindsay. Great-grandparents are Leon…