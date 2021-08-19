Myles Boubin

Gary and Crystal (Harper) Boubin, Norfolk, a son, Myles Dean, born Aug. 13, 2021, 12:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Emery, 7, and Reece, 4. Grandparents are Emil and Vivian Boubin of Norfolk, Penny Drueppel of Columbus and Steve Harper of Humphrey. Great-grandparent is Luella Harper of Norfolk.
Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe, Dunbar, a son, Asher Dean, born Aug. 8, 2021, 8:30 a.m., Bryan East, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Dake, 1. Grandparents are Randy and Ginger Rowe of Syracuse and Dean and Ruth Becker of Vermillion, S.D.
Tate and Becky (Carroll) Wolf, Omaha, a son, Calvin Dean, born July 22, 2021, 5:29 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Mathilda, 6. Grandparents are Don and Mary Carroll and Diane Wolf, all of Stanton. Great-grandparent is Bernadine Backstrom of Stanton.
Bronson and Jill (Winkelbauer) Stonacek, Norfolk, a daughter, Jolie Dawn, born July 21, 2021, 5:34 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Kate, 2. Grandparents are Dawn and the late Matt Winkelbauer of Norfolk and Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce. Great-grandp…
Colby and Alexandra (Moore) Wolff, Stanton, a son, Hudson Joseph, born June 24, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Beatrix Moore of Oakland, Shad Wolff of Stanton and Stephanie Wolff of Norfolk.
Michael Gahan and Katherine Heineman, Escondido, Calif., a daughter, Flora Louise, born July 19, 2021, 12:22 a.m., Palomar Hospital, Escondido, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sibling is Theodore, 2. Grandparents are Mick and Ruth Gahan of Omaha, Debbie Deming of Norfolk and Greg Heineman of Lee’s Summi…
Ryan and Kylie (Herian) Molacek, Norfolk, a son, Mack, born July 28, 2021, 9:52 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Hendrix, 5. Grandparents are Dan and Kim Molacek of Stanton and Jim and the late Diane Herian of Pierce. Great-grandparent is Katherine Mola…
Cameron and Kayla (Bowers) Korth, Randolph, a son, Corbyn Scott, born Aug. 7, 2021, 10:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Kandyce, 5, and Kallea, 3. Grandparents are Scott and Cindy Bowers and Doug and Barb Korth, all of Randolph. Great-grandparents are Kay Berne…
Adam and Alyssia Smith, Battle Creek, a son, Reid Gregory, born Aug. 10, 2021, 9:51 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Emory, 5, and Lincoln, 1. Grandparents are Scott and Joanie Smith and Grant and Summer Ahlman, all of Norfolk, and Anita Johnson of Madi…
Austin and Heather (Wachter) Koehlmoos, Beemer, a daughter, Lexi Ann, born July 21, 2021, 2:35 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sibling is Natalie, 3. Grandparents are Dean and Deb Koehlmoos and Jerald and Suzie Wachter, all of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Jerry an…