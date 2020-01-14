Miles Stewart Stueve

Levi Stueve and Jaime Finecy, Battle Creek, a son, Miles Stewart, born Dec. 16, 2019, 6:27 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Grandparents are Barry and Jodi Stueve of Battle Creek, Mary Finecy and Leon Finecy, both of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Rich and Joan Otjen of Battle Creek, Elaine Cielocha and Vance Finecy, both of Columbus.

Brady and Brandi (Havel) Dexter, Chambers, a daughter, Brinley Jo, born Nov. 20, 2019, 3:27 p.m., Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Bentley, 8, Braxton, 3 1/2, and Barrett, 2. Grandparents are Ron and Darla Dexter of Amelia and Jim and Judy Havel of Bart…

Chris and Catrina (Korth) Winkelbauer, Randolph, a son, Cason David, born Oct. 21, 2019, 5:07 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Colton, 8, Cazlynn 5 1/2, and Carlin 2 1/2. Grandparents are Roger and Sharolyn Winkelbauer and Doug  Barb Korth, all of Rando…

Kalin and Nicol Thompson, a son, Kace Lyn, born Nov. 8, 2019. Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Siblings are Kalin Jr., 9, and Karter Lee, 2. Grandparents are Lisa James of Norfolk, Jeff and Sandy Ronnfeldt of Pierce and Brenda Thompson of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are…

Zachary and Amanda (Spaulding) Behnke, Norfolk, a daughter, Aspyn Iva, born Nov. 19, 2019, 12:44 a.m.,  Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Zayla, 20 months. Grandparents are Dana and Lori Spaulding of Norfolk, and Dan Behnke of Lexington, Great-grandparents are Gl…

Taylor and Sarah (Fanta) Johnson, Laurel, a daughter, Marlee, born Nov. 14, 2019, 11:44, p.m., 5 pounds, 8 ounces, Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk. Grandparents are Jeff and Gaylene Johnson of Columbus and Bill and Colleen Fanta of Creighton. Great-grandparents are Marlene Fanta of C…

Dan and Laura (Peitz) Petersen, a daughter, Rowan Josephine, born Nov. 15, 2019, 4:05 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds 1 ounce. Sibling is Elliot 2 1/2. Grandparents are Darrell and Bev Peitz and Shane and Lawanda Novotny. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Murray and Myrt Novotny.

Seth and Randi (Mrsny) Staroscik, a daughter, Ellie Jo, born Nov. 9, 2019, 1:56 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Amaya, 18, Riley, 15, Taylor, 13 and Brynlee, 2. Grandparents are Pat and Ida Mrsny of Norfolk, Christi Coventry of O'Neill and Jim Coventry …

Cort and Ashley Gracey, Norfolk, a daughter, Emma Jae, born Nov. 10, 2019, 1:54 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Debb Gracey of Ainsworth, Steve Fortkamp of Wauneta and Dee and Keith Kitt of Wauneta. Great-grandparents are Joanne Gracey of A…