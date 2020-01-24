Mia Wieseler

Tyler and Samantha (O’Hare) Wieseler, Norfolk, a daughter, Mia Marie, born Jan. 20, 2020, 11 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Cooper, 9. Grandparents are Edward and Maria O’Hare of Norfolk, Mark Wieseler of Carroll and Traci Rabbass of Olathe, Kan. Great-grandparents are Joy Wieseler of Carroll, Kathy and Roger Rabbass of Dodge, Elsie O’Hare and Shirley Groninger, both of Norfolk.

Greg and Kari (Wagner) Ebel, Verdigre, a son, Eli Victor, born Nov. 10, 2019, 10:17 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Zachary, 4, and Garrett, 2½. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Wagner and Jerry and Peggy Ebel, all of Winnetoon. Great-grandparents are…

Chris and Catrina (Korth) Winkelbauer, Randolph, a son, Cason David, born Oct. 21, 2019, 5:07 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Colton, 8, Cazlynn 5 1/2, and Carlin 2 1/2. Grandparents are Roger and Sharolyn Winkelbauer and Doug  Barb Korth, all of Rando…

