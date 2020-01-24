Mia Wieseler

Tyler and Samantha (O’Hare) Wieseler, Norfolk, a daughter, Mia Marie, born Jan. 20, 2020, 11 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Cooper, 9. Grandparents are Edward and Maria O’Hare of Norfolk, Mark Wieseler of Carroll and Traci Rabbass of Olathe, Kan. Great-grandparents are Joy Wieseler of Carroll, Kathy and Roger Rabbass of Dodge, Elsie O’Hare and Shirley Groninger, both of Norfolk.
Greg and Kari (Wagner) Ebel, Verdigre, a son, Eli Victor, born Nov. 10, 2019, 10:17 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Zachary, 4, and Garrett, 2½. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Wagner and Jerry and Peggy Ebel, all of Winnetoon. Great-grandparents are…
Scott and Michelle Sawyer, Norfolk, a son, Kooper Eriq David, born Jan. 15, 2020, 1:08 p.m., Faith Regional Heatlh Services, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Karter, 5. Grandparents are David and Lori Boettger and the late Gerald and Karen Sheaks, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Tom and…
Shawn and Sara (Schwartz) Perry, Bennington, a son, Finn Alexander John, born Jan. 20, 2020, 7:47 a.m., Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Liam, 4. Grandparents are Lyle and Pam Schwartz of Noroflk and Michael and Nerida Perry of Omaha. Great-grandparents are …
Ben and Amanda (Rathjen) Pestel, Wisner, a daughter, Braydee Elizabeth, born Dec. 27, 2019, 4:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Briggs, 2. Grandparents are Dee Rathjen of Pierce and Kurt and Robin Pestel of Wisner. Great-grandparents are Marion Pestel o…
Levi Stueve and Jaime Finecy, Battle Creek, a son, Miles Stewart, born Dec. 16, 2019, 6:27 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Grandparents are Barry and Jodi Stueve of Battle Creek, Mary Finecy and Leon Finecy, both of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Rich and Joan Otjen of Batt…
Brady and Brandi (Havel) Dexter, Chambers, a daughter, Brinley Jo, born Nov. 20, 2019, 3:27 p.m., Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Siblings are Bentley, 8, Braxton, 3 1/2, and Barrett, 2. Grandparents are Ron and Darla Dexter of Amelia and Jim and Judy Havel of Bart…
Chris and Catrina (Korth) Winkelbauer, Randolph, a son, Cason David, born Oct. 21, 2019, 5:07 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Colton, 8, Cazlynn 5 1/2, and Carlin 2 1/2. Grandparents are Roger and Sharolyn Winkelbauer and Doug Barb Korth, all of Rando…
Kalin and Nicol Thompson, a son, Kace Lyn, born Nov. 8, 2019. Women’s Methodist Hospital, Omaha, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Siblings are Kalin Jr., 9, and Karter Lee, 2. Grandparents are Lisa James of Norfolk, Jeff and Sandy Ronnfeldt of Pierce and Brenda Thompson of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are…