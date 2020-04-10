Mavvis Silhacek

Cody and Manndi (Miller) Silhacek, Pierce, a daughter, Mavvis Myrlee, born April 1, 2020, 3:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Noah and Tammy Roberts of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Heath and Nadine Murray of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Jean and Lonnie Wickett of Battle Creek, Mardell Silhacek of Pierce, Ann Paulsen of Griswold, Iowa and Donna Roberts of Spirit Lake.
In other news
Jared and Karisa (Beutler) Roberts, Davey, a daughter, Rhya Mae, born April 1, 2020, 12:12 p.m., Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Siblings are Kyler, 6, and Kayson, 3. Grandparents are Jeff and Konnie Beutler of Norfolk and Paul and Brenda Roberts of Carroll. Great-grandparents a…
Lucas and Audrey (Miller) Ahrens, Seward, a son, Hayden Don, born February 14, 2020, 5:46 p.m., Seward Memorial Hospital, Seward, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mark and Sue Miller of Madison and Danny and Sueann Ahrens of Seward. Great-grandparent is Darlene Freudenburg of Madison.
Cory and Amber Lenton, Norfolk, a son, Lincoln Alan, born April 2, 2020, 8:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Trevor and Alyssa (Krier) Bertsch, Norfolk, a son, Jonah Alan, born March 2, 2020, 8:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Jude, 1. Grandparents are Rick and Judy Krier of Sioux City, Iowa, and Thomas and Lisa Bertsch of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ceci…
Andrew and Katie (Koole) Wurdeman, Norfolk, a daughter, Kayla Joy, born March 24, 2020, 2:58 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joyce Wurdeman of Wayne and Neal and Kay Koole of Maurice, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Glennadine Barker of Wayn…
Tyler and Ashley (Kathol) Hefner, Norfolk, a son, Trey, born March 22, 2020, 12:48 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Sibling is Hunter, 18 months. Grandparents are Bill and Julie Hefner of Coleridge and Kevin and Jackie Kathol of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Elroy and Car…
Steven and Heather (Niedfeldt) Whitney, Battle Creek, a daughter, Marian Kaye, born March 29, 2020, 1:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Elyza, 3½, and Silas, 23 months. Grandparents are Gary and Kay Niedfeldt of Stella and Bryan and Robin Whitney of Kenyon, Minn…
Adam and Danielle (Wurdeman) Rosenkrans, Pierce, a daughter, Oaklyn Laree, born Feb. 21, 2020, 1:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Octavia, 2. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joyce Wurdeman of Wayne and Vic and Norma Pickering of Lynch. Great-grandparent is …