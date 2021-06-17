Kenny and Stephanie Wurdinger, Stanton, a son, Maverick Layne, born June 3, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Don and Susan Wurdinger of Stanton and Don and Susan Holub of Snyder. Great-grandparents are Joyce McManigal of Stanton and Delioris Wurdinger of Hoskins.

Rylee Marx

Derreck and Kelly (Steffensmeier) Marx, Wisner, a daughter, Rylee Mae, born May 25, 2021, 6:45 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Braxton, 5, and Harper, 3. Grandparents are Gerald and Anita Steffensmeier of Howells and Tim and Jeanette Marx of Wisner. Gr…

Hadley Ernesti

Chad and Morgan Jo (McCallum) Ernesti, Lincoln, a daughter, Hadley Jo, born June 8, 2021, 4:36 p.m., Bryan Health, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Paisley, 3. Grandparents are Kent and Sally McCallum and Marvin and Gayleen Ernesti, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jan Froehlich…

Maverick Wurdinger

Israel Lozano

Israel Lozano

Israel Lozano and Elizabeth Buderus, Wisner, a son, Israel Jon Daniel, born May, 25, 2021, 9:36 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Brianna, Mersadies and Alexia. 

Owen Windeshausen

Owen Windeshausen

Quin and Molly (Miller) Windeshausen, Norfolk, a son, Owen, born May 23, 2021, 6:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Isaac, 3. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Diana Windeshausen and Jerry and Deb Miller, all of Norfolk. 

Autumn Sladek

Jonathan and Stefanie (Dreger) Sladek, Chambers, a daughter, Autumn Marie, born May 27, 2021, 3:32 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Aubrey, 8, and Sandy, 5. Grandparents are Ed and Karen Sladek of Chambers and Steve and Susan Dreger of Norfolk. 

Alivia Nordhues

Andy and Cortney (Arduser) Nordhues, Randolph, a daughter, Alivia Marie, born May, 20, 2021, 3:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Sibling is Adalyn, 18 months. Grandparents are Mark and Danni Arduser of Battle Creek and Mark and Kathie Nordhuse of Randolph. Great-grandparents…

Teagan LeComte

Isaiah LeComte and Leah Ritze, Winside, a daughter, Teagan Johanna, born May 20, 2021, 9:39 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Griffin, 18, Alexa, 14, Braidon, 11, and Dayton, 3. Grandparents are Robert and Karla Ritze of Columbus, Tami Werner of Norfolk a…

Harlow Niles

Harlow Niles

Nick Niles and BreeAnna Meyer, Norfolk, a daughter, Harlow Jean, born May 16, 2021, 9:13 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Colton, 8, Brentley, 7, and Quintyn, 5. Grandparents are Lori Meyer of Norfolk, Skip Meyer of Tilden, Karen Niles and Chris Niles.