Maverick Wurdinger

Kenny and Stephanie Wurdinger, Stanton, a son, Maverick Layne, born June 3, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Don and Susan Wurdinger of Stanton and Don and Susan Holub of Snyder. Great-grandparents are Joyce McManigal of Stanton and Delioris Wurdinger of Hoskins.
Derreck and Kelly (Steffensmeier) Marx, Wisner, a daughter, Rylee Mae, born May 25, 2021, 6:45 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Braxton, 5, and Harper, 3. Grandparents are Gerald and Anita Steffensmeier of Howells and Tim and Jeanette Marx of Wisner. Gr…
Chad and Morgan Jo (McCallum) Ernesti, Lincoln, a daughter, Hadley Jo, born June 8, 2021, 4:36 p.m., Bryan Health, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Paisley, 3. Grandparents are Kent and Sally McCallum and Marvin and Gayleen Ernesti, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jan Froehlich…
Israel Lozano and Elizabeth Buderus, Wisner, a son, Israel Jon Daniel, born May, 25, 2021, 9:36 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Brianna, Mersadies and Alexia.
Quin and Molly (Miller) Windeshausen, Norfolk, a son, Owen, born May 23, 2021, 6:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Isaac, 3. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Diana Windeshausen and Jerry and Deb Miller, all of Norfolk.
Jonathan and Stefanie (Dreger) Sladek, Chambers, a daughter, Autumn Marie, born May 27, 2021, 3:32 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Aubrey, 8, and Sandy, 5. Grandparents are Ed and Karen Sladek of Chambers and Steve and Susan Dreger of Norfolk.
Andy and Cortney (Arduser) Nordhues, Randolph, a daughter, Alivia Marie, born May, 20, 2021, 3:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Sibling is Adalyn, 18 months. Grandparents are Mark and Danni Arduser of Battle Creek and Mark and Kathie Nordhuse of Randolph. Great-grandparents…
Isaiah LeComte and Leah Ritze, Winside, a daughter, Teagan Johanna, born May 20, 2021, 9:39 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Griffin, 18, Alexa, 14, Braidon, 11, and Dayton, 3. Grandparents are Robert and Karla Ritze of Columbus, Tami Werner of Norfolk a…
Nick Niles and BreeAnna Meyer, Norfolk, a daughter, Harlow Jean, born May 16, 2021, 9:13 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds. Siblings are Colton, 8, Brentley, 7, and Quintyn, 5. Grandparents are Lori Meyer of Norfolk, Skip Meyer of Tilden, Karen Niles and Chris Niles.