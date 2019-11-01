Lyra Bordeaux

Michael and Kelsy (Matthes) Jelinek, Verdigre, a son, Wilder Ray, born Oct. 25, 2019, 7:36 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds. Sibling is Boone, 4. Grandparents are Layne and the late Roxy Matthes of Wisner and Rebecca and the late Leonard Jelinek of Verdigre.