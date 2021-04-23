Lucyle Frisch

Jason and Brittany (Pederson) Frisch, Hoskins, a daughter Lucyle, born April 12, 2021, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Brody, 5, and Calan, 3. Grandparents are Brad and Patricia Lewis, Robert and Julie Frisch, all of Norfolk, and James Pederson of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Barbara Farrar of Niobrara, Tom and Ade Pederson of Brandon, S.D., and Robert Lewis of Mesa, Ariz. Great-great-grandparent is Irene Moody of Verdigre.

