Lucyle Frisch

Jason and Brittany (Pederson) Frisch, Hoskins, a daughter Lucyle, born April 12, 2021, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Brody, 5, and Calan, 3. Grandparents are Brad and Patricia Lewis, Robert and Julie Frisch, all of Norfolk, and James Pederson of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Barbara Farrar of Niobrara, Tom and Ade Pederson of Brandon, S.D., and Robert Lewis of Mesa, Ariz. Great-great-grandparent is Irene Moody of Verdigre.
In other news
Kevin and Miranda (Montgomery) Hild, Neligh, a son, Bryden William, born April 14, 2021, 4:45 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Cheyney, 4, and Peysyn, 2. Grandparents are Darell Montgomery and LuRae Montgomery, both of Creighton, and Cindy Hild and the l…
Travis and Rachel (Kettelhake) Kleensang, Hoskins, a son, Connor Michael, born March 31, 2021, 8:37 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounces. Sibling is Lauren, 2. Grandparents are Harold and Diane Kettelhake of Elk Creek and Randy and Rhonda Kleensang of Hoskins.
Jason and Brittany (Pederson) Frisch, Hoskins, a daughter Lucyle, born April 12, 2021, 4:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Siblings are Brody, 5, and Calan, 3. Grandparents are Brad and Patricia Lewis, Robert and Julie Frisch, all of Norfolk, and James Pederson of…
Eric and Callie (Nelson) Haselhorst, Elgin, a daughter, Alyssa Jo, born March 2, 2021, 9:24 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Bryce, 2. Grandparents are Craig and Carla Nelson of Newman Grove and Gary and Lucille Haselhorst of Randolph. Great-grandparent is…
Jarod and Shelby Dendinger, Norfolk, a son, Jackson Maurice, born April 5, 2021, 6:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Elliot, 3. Grandparents are Dave and Lu Engelhaupt and Joel and Denise Dendinger, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparent is Nadene Ketter of Wynot.
Greg and Barbara (Pojar) Burns, Tilden, a daughter, Emry Grace, born April 15, 2021, 12:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 oucnes. Siblings are Oliver, 4, and Ryker, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Joni Burns of Wausa and Marilyn Pojar of Madison.
Jared and Ashley (Marksmeier) Hastings, a son, Bronson Lane, born April 3, 2021, 10:10 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Brooklynn, 12, and Briggs, 3. Grandparents are Kevin and Tina Crawford and Jeanette Hastings, all of Norfolk, and Gene and Lacey Mark…
Brady and Taylor (Primrose) Bretschneider, Pierce, a daughter, Henley Rose, born March 25, 2021, 9:54 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Gale and Paula Bretschneider of Pierce and Dale and Donna Primrose of Norfolk. Great-grandparent is Nancy Dolesh.
Matt and Angela Wingert, Orange, Calif., a daughter, Ellise Patricia, born April 3, 2021, St. Joseph Hospital, Orange, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Debbie Wingert of Orange and Dan and Susan Harstad of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Toni Wingert of Anaheim, Calif., Sharon …