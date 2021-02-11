Louis Borer

Danny and Crystal (Heithoff) Borer, Elgin, a son, Louis Paul, born Feb. 5, 2021, 7:46 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Brooke, 7, and Parker, 3. Grandparents are Larry and Julie Borer and Steve and Rita Heithoff, all of Elgin. Great-grandparents are Darlene Heithoff of Elgin and Sally Beckman of Albion.

Noah and Michaela (Heimes) Pfeifer, Norfolk, a son, Arthur Joseph, born Feb. 5, 2021, 2 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Terry and Sandy Heimes and Neil and Becky Pfeifer, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Dan and Dorothy Unger, Jack and Arlene…

Scott and Kayla (Hrabanek) Hoffmann, Pierce, a son, Brooks Craig, born Feb. 5, 2021, 12:41 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Bo, 5, and Bradley, 3. Grandparents are Gerald and Jeanette Hoffmann of Hadar and Paul and Sharon Hrabanek of Battle Creek. 

Kayne and Alanna (Newcomb) Ronspies, a daughter, Teryn Lelice Lorraine, born Jan. 27, 2021, 1:29 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Siblings are Emery Milne, 8, and Meryl Milne, 5. Grandparents are Ken and Becky Newcomb of Santee, Gary and Michele Ronspies of Pierce an…

Adam and Kaylyn (Fowler) Venteicher, Pierce, a daughter, Anna Beth, born Feb. 2, 2021, 8:23 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Adley, 4, and Kip, 2. Grandparents are Kenneth and Donna Venteicher of Pierce and Gary and Beth Fowler of Rebecca, Ga. Great-gra…

Jonathan and Emily Rector, Des Moines, Iowa, a daughter, Brooke Noelle, born Jan. 26, 2021, 9 a.m., Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Nora, 2. Grandparents are Bart and Peggy Warford of Des Moines and Berwyn and Debbie Rector of Arlington. Great-grand…

Bryan and Jessica (Chamberlin) Wiggins, Norfolk, twins, son Brooks Bryan and daughter Navy Marie, born Jan. 27, 2021, 7:46 and 7:47 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 6 pounds, 10 ounces, respectively. Sibling is Palmer, 4. Grandparents are Dale and Kylene Chamber…

Austin and Erica (Dover) Daake, Madison, a son, Dutton Paul, born Jan. 18, 2021, 8:24 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Robert and Ann Dover and Jim and Tracy Daake, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Thomas Sr. and Tod Dover of Norfolk and Fred …

Andrew and Leah (Sunderman) Beckman, Hoskins, a son, Noah William, born Jan. 19, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sibling is Hannah, 1½. Grandparents are Tim and Gail Sunderman of Key West, Fla., Louis and Karen Johnson of Norfolk and Dennis Beckman of Neligh. Great-…