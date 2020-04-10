Lincoln Lenton

Cory and Amber Lenton, Norfolk, a son, Lincoln Alan, born April 2, 2020, 8:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
In other news
Jared and Karisa (Beutler) Roberts, Davey, a daughter, Rhya Mae, born April 1, 2020, 12:12 p.m., Bryan Hospital, Lincoln, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Siblings are Kyler, 6, and Kayson, 3. Grandparents are Jeff and Konnie Beutler of Norfolk and Paul and Brenda Roberts of Carroll. Great-grandparents a…
Lucas and Audrey (Miller) Ahrens, Seward, a son, Hayden Don, born February 14, 2020, 5:46 p.m., Seward Memorial Hospital, Seward, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Mark and Sue Miller of Madison and Danny and Sueann Ahrens of Seward. Great-grandparent is Darlene Freudenburg of Madison.
Cory and Amber Lenton, Norfolk, a son, Lincoln Alan, born April 2, 2020, 8:58 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Trevor and Alyssa (Krier) Bertsch, Norfolk, a son, Jonah Alan, born March 2, 2020, 8:42 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Sibling is Jude, 1. Grandparents are Rick and Judy Krier of Sioux City, Iowa, and Thomas and Lisa Bertsch of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Ceci…
Cody and Manndi (Miller) Silhacek, Pierce, a daughter, Mavvis Myrlee, born April 1, 2020, 3:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Noah and Tammy Roberts of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Heath and Nadine Murray of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Jean and Lonnie…
Andrew and Katie (Koole) Wurdeman, Norfolk, a daughter, Kayla Joy, born March 24, 2020, 2:58 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joyce Wurdeman of Wayne and Neal and Kay Koole of Maurice, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Glennadine Barker of Wayn…
Tyler and Ashley (Kathol) Hefner, Norfolk, a son, Trey, born March 22, 2020, 12:48 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Sibling is Hunter, 18 months. Grandparents are Bill and Julie Hefner of Coleridge and Kevin and Jackie Kathol of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Elroy and Car…
Steven and Heather (Niedfeldt) Whitney, Battle Creek, a daughter, Marian Kaye, born March 29, 2020, 1:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds. Siblings are Elyza, 3½, and Silas, 23 months. Grandparents are Gary and Kay Niedfeldt of Stella and Bryan and Robin Whitney of Kenyon, Minn…
Adam and Danielle (Wurdeman) Rosenkrans, Pierce, a daughter, Oaklyn Laree, born Feb. 21, 2020, 1:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Octavia, 2. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joyce Wurdeman of Wayne and Vic and Norma Pickering of Lynch. Great-grandparent is …