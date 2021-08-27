Colton and Nicole (Retzlaff) Hahn, Orchard, a son, Lincoln Robert, born Aug. 20, 2021, 7:37 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Lillian, 4. Grandparents are Mary Kay and Scott Retzlaff of Norfolk and Pam and Glenn Hahn of Orchard. Great-grandparent is Shirley Marks of Lincoln.

Landon Soderberg

Lincoln Hahn

Autumn Doty

Callahan Johnson

Myles Boubin

Asher Rowe

Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe, Dunbar, a son, Asher Dean, born Aug. 8, 2021, 8:30 a.m., Bryan East, Lincoln, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Dake, 1. Grandparents are Randy and Ginger Rowe of Syracuse and Dean and Ruth Becker of Vermillion, S.D. 

Calvin Wolf

Jolie Stonacek

Hudson Wolff

Colby and Alexandra (Moore) Wolff, Stanton, a son, Hudson Joseph, born June 24, 2021, Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Ken and Beatrix Moore of Oakland, Shad Wolff of Stanton and Stephanie Wolff of Norfolk. 