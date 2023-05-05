Liberty Cadwallader

Ryan and Bethany Cadwallader, a daughter, Liberty Raine, born April 28, 2023, 9:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Beverly and Richard Prettyman of Bellevue and Rhonda and Randy Cadwallader of Stanton.

Jack Morgan

Nick and Catherine (Bellar) Morgan, Wausa, a son, Jack Jeffrey, born May 1, 2023, 4:43 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Debbie Bellar of Tilden, Dave Hilmer and Lori Alexander-Morgan of Newman Grove and Gene and Molley Langemeier of Norfo…