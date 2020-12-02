Leo Meuret

Patrick and Elizabeth (Connealy) Meuret, Norfolk, a son, Leo Vincent, born Nov. 16, 2020, 8:25 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Lilly Anne, 1. Grandparents are Michael and Mary Meuret of Norfolk and Joe and Carla Connealy of Bellevue. Great-grandparents are Monica and Eddie Fisher of Clarkson, Pat Connealy of Decatur adn John Meuret of Brunswick.
In other news
Micah and Jadrianne (Lippman) Smith, Chadron, a daughter, Rowyn Ronnie, born Nov. 3, 2020, 10:19 p.m., Chadron Community Hospital, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Sibling is Joslyn, 2. Grandparents are Ron and VerJean Lippman of Norfolk and Brad and Pam Smith of Tuscon, Ariz. Great-grandparent is Barb H…
Kevin and Lisa (Connot) Kowalski, Norfolk, a daughter, Taya Annette, born Nov. 19, 2020, 5:37 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Siblings are Kash, 4, and Coy, 3. Grandparents are Linda Connot of Valentine and Ken and Jean Kowalski of Loup City. Great-grandparent is C…
Daniel and Kelsey (Kumm) Chaffin, Norfolk, a daughter, Laikyn Joleen, born Nov. 17, 2020, 11:27 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Kelvin and Joleen Kumm of Wausa and David and Carla Chaffin of Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Mark and Kirsten (Fink) Dendinger, Hartington, a daughter, Paxtynn Rose, born Nov. 18, 2020, 4:08 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are David and Joyce Fink of Wausa and William and Lisa Dendinger of Hartington. Great-grandparents are Betty and Eldon Fink…
Scott and Jill (Mollhoff) Junck, Randolph, a son, Thomas Henry, born Nov. 20, 2020, 8:12 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Siblings are Chase, 13, Owen, 11, Emmett, 7, Andrew, 4, and Charlie, 3. Grandparents are Donald and Janice Mollhoff of Tilden and Daryl and Anne…
Jamieson and Samantha (Wetzler) Alexander, Plainview, a son, Parker Dale, born Nov. 9, 2020, 12:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Gaylyn and Joan Alexander of Plainview, Rich Wetzler of Winner, S.D., and Michele Wetzler of Mead. Great-grandparents …
Eric and Cady (Reinke) Maple, Neligh, a daughter, Leah Kay, born Oct. 11, 2020, 5:12 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Shannon Reinke of Pierce and Joan and the late Merlyn Maple of Orchard. Great-grandparents are Ken and Linda Peekenschneid…
Brock and Kelly (Schulz) Stonacek, Norfolk, a son, Kian Lee, born Oct. 26, 2020, 11:03 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Sibling is Kyler, 4. Grandparents are Todd and Linda Stonacek of Pierce and Les and Paula Schulz of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Bill and Sharo…